Laredo — A man is arrested for threatening a victim after his demands for money were not met.

Laredo police received a call of a person armed with a gun at the 1400 block of Meadow street. Once at the scene, they detained Oscar Melendez.

A female witness reported Melendez had barged into her residence asking for money from a male victim. When the victim refused, Melendez allegedly brandished a knife and began threatening the victim.

Melendez is now facing charges of burglary of a habitation and remains behind bars at the Webb County jail without a bond.