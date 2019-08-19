Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man after he was found with narcotics.

Agents at the Roma International bridge came across a 2018 Chevy Aveo and sent it to a secondary inspection.

As agents checked the vehicle, they found a baggie containing crystal methamphetamine.

Starr County HIDTA agents took over the investigation and arrested 31-year-old Ricardo Felipe Cisneros Veloz, a Mexican national.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Starr County detention center.