Laredo, Texas– Police arrest a man accused of making a false report to the authorities

The investigation began when the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Absalom Garcia reported to police that a known person had stolen his watch and pawned it. When the police went to the pawnshop, the store manager said two men went to the store and pawned the watch. Surveillance footage shows Garcia with the person he accused of entering the business and pawning the item.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Webb County jail on a one hundred dollar bond.