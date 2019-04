A man is arrested for threatening his ex-wife during an argument.

Laredo P olice responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 1400 block of east Kearney Street.

At the scene, they found three females and a man arguing. O ne female victim said her ex-husband identified as Victor Manuel Trejo had threatened her to burn her house dowN .

When police asked Trejo to leave, he became belligerent, threatening the female victim in front of the officer. Trejo was arrested and faces charges of terroristic threat- family violence. He remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail without a bond.