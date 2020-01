McAllen, Texas– A man is in custody after leading a DPS trooper on a chase in McAllen,

According to the agency, a trooper attempted to stop a blue chevy SUV for a traffic violation on 10th street and Pecan around 5 this morning.

A pursuit ensued in which the suspect lost control of the vehicle crashing into a canal.

36-year-old Joe Omar Guerrero was arrested and charged with evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.