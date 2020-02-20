Laredo, Texas– The man accused of tampering with a corpse had a hearing this morning in court

Joseph Steven Carrizales was present at the 111th district court where both his lawyer and the state asked for more time to continue negotiations in this case. Carrizales is accused of tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo. he told police he and Camarillo went to his home and when he woke up the next day, Camarillo was dead. Carrizales told police he was scared to call the police and hid her body.

Carrizales’ next court hearing is scheduled for April.

