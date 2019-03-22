A man connected to several car burglaries is currently behind bars.



Mario Alberto Luna is facing charges of burglary of a vehicle after a victim reported his Dodge Durango had been stolen. After searching the area, police found Luna driving the SUV. Officers say he was in possession of tools used to steal vehicles.



“And in addition, they also caught him with several stolen items so he was burglarizing vehicles and in addition, he was stealing the actual vehicle itself .”



Laredo Police remind the community to not leave any items visible in your vehicle and always make sure your doors are locked.