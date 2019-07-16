A Man Was Arraigned This Morning In South Padre Island After An Incident That Took Place Saturday Night

Gregorio Gonzalez Went Before A Judge Who Read His Charges In An Alleged Hit And Run. Gonzalez Is Facing Four Charges For Accident Involving Personal Injury – A Third Degree Felony. With A 30 Thousand-Dollar Bond For Three Of Those Charges.The Forth Set At 40 Thousand Dollars.

Authorities say The Incident Took Place At The 4900 Block Of Padre Boulevard On Saturday At Around 1:30 A.M.Reports Show Gonzalez Was Driving A Mercedes Benz Vehicle Similar To The One On Your Screen When He Hit The Golf Cart And Fled The Scene. Four People Were Transported To The Hospital – One Is In Critical Condition.

Fox News Spoke To An Employee Of A Golf Cart Rental Store To Find Out What Safety Measures They Are Implementing To Avoid This Type Of Accidents.

“We Started Installing Led Lights On The Sides, We’ve Also Started Installing Them In The Tire Rims As Well So That Just Adds Some Additional Glare For You To See Especially At Night And In The Evenings When Everybody Is Trying To Leave The Island, Things Can Get A Little Crazy So That Really Helps”

This Store Owner Says Every Person Is Given Two Documents – One For The Rental Of The Vehicle, And One Stating The Regulations Enforced By The South Padre Island Police Department – Making Drivers Aware Of Potential Penalties If They Fail To Follow The Rules.”

Authorities Remind The Community To Respect The Speed Limits And Pay Attention To The Road When Driving Reporting For Fox News South Texas Camila Pena