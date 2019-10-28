Joseph Steven Carrizales is accused of hiding the body of Myriam Camarillo, who had been reported missing in July.

Her body was found inside a home in the Mines road area. When police began investigating, Carrizales fled the scene and swam to Nuevo Laredo, where he was later detained. He remains free on a sixty thousand dollar with conditions, including he has to report to the Webb county pre-trial services by phone on a weekly basis for courtesy supervision, obtain a GPS ankle monitor and notify the authorities of any change in residence.

Carrizales has an arraignment hearing scheduled for November 26th at the 111th district court.