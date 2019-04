A man accused of murdering his mother seven years ago makes his appearance in court.



Jorge Rene Velasco was just 16 when he fatally stabbed his mom multiple times. Today, his attorney asked the state for an evidence exchange and a list of witnesses, a request granted by 406th district Judge Oscar Hale.

Velasco remains free on bond with a GPS ankle monitor and home confinement. He is being certified as an adult in this case. The next time Velasco will be in court is May 29.