Laredo — A man lands in jail after he allegedly broke the windows of his wife car.

Gustavo Muñoz is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury and family violence.

The incident was reported at the 2700 block of Jorge street.

At the scene, police met with a woman who told officers she was in a heated argument with Muñoz when he began breaking the windows of her car.

He fled the scene and was located at the 4600 block of Los Martinez avenue.

Due to providing the wrong date of birth, the suspect is now facing additional charges of giving false and fictitious information.

He remains behind bars at the Webb County jail without a bond.