Loop 20 Construction Delayed Until April

The Loop 20 project was set to be completed in December 2018, but officials say they are months away for being done.

Construction has been ongoing for more than two years. Its completion was set back due to inclement weather.

The project consists of widening the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad in Loop 20.

“We will have a pedestrian bridge walkway and we will also have new frontage roads that will tremendously help the traffic flow in this area, so it’s a shot in the arm for this part of the city.”

Officials say they are working fast and soon Laredoans will see the change.

“In about two weeks time, we are going to open up the newly constructed northbound main lanes over the bridge to the traveling public however there will be some changes in where they access it especially if they are coming from Cuatro Vientos Road.”

Motorists who wish to exit on Clark Boulevard must continue driving forward, exit on US 59 and use the turnaround. However, this will only last a few weeks.