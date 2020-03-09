Help Authorities Locate A Suspect Wanted For Burglary

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to locate a suspect

37-year-old Jose Jesus Herrera is wanted for burglary. He is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds…He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen in Weslaco.

If you know of Herrera’s whereabouts you can call anonymously to the hidalgo county Crimestoppers hotline at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

