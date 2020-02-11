San Juan, Texas– September of 2019 texas legislatures passed a bill that allows handgun owners to carry weapons in places of worship, The law was a response to the 2017 Sutherland Springs active shooter situation that left 26 dead and 20 others wounded.

“License holders are allowed to carry weapons inside places of worship we need to make sure that we are on the same page if they are going to allow that they need to know what our response is going to be when we see individuals with weapons”

Pastors, Ushers, and members from surrounding churches attended the training…

San Juan chief of police Juan Gonzalez says shootings usually happen within 3 minutes and it takes police over 4 minutes to respond which is why it’s important to know how to react in case of an active shooter situation.

“We want to make sure that if there’s an active threat incident that happens in the church how can they help us because it’s gonna be crime scene it’s going to be post-incident how we can work with each other to make sure we prevent these incidents”

This past December at a church in white settlement texas a gunman opened fire killing two… shortly after the incident escalated a member of the church’s security team fired his weapon in self-defense killing the suspect.

The chief showed leaders how to distinguish an individual that enters the church with deadly intentions.

“The message to them is to train your ushers, your greeters your front line personal the people that are leaders in your community of the church what they can do and can not do as civilians cause they are going to respond to civilians

Local pastors tell us they are going to pass on the information to the rest of their members.

“We need to open our eyes to be aware and take action sometimes we are scared to do anything about it”

“That’s the plan to be able to help or train the others who are involved in security or ushering within the church to prepare for any kind of event that this can happen”

Chief Gonzales says an active shooter situation happen at any time and place… it is important to be prepared and have a plan of action reporting.

Active Shooter Response Training