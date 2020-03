Mercedes Texas– In response to public concern surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the Rio Grande Valley livestock show will close as of midnight on Monday.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place until March 22nd. The livestock show has been held in Mercedes since 1939 and is one of the largest events held south of San Antonio attracting over 200,000 people annually. More than 200 volunteers put on the show each year.

Approximately 3000 exhibitors participate.



