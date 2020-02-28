Laredo, Texas– A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a 45 million project officials say will benefit Webb county residents

The Webb county fair and expo, known as Lifedowns is a project that has been long-awaited. Now they are moving forward with the next step for construction

“By mid-march or early April you will see all the bulldozers, the construction company will be here in full force to begin construction for this type of project”

They say they will begin the renovations in phases to avoid disrupting events, such as Menudo bowl and Lifedowns. Officials tell us what is to come for this 140-acre facility.

“But the main one is the multipurpose event, we will hold graduations, WBCA events, concerts, festivals, monster trucks, we will have so many different things”

Webb county judge Tano Tijerina says this area will be much more than an athletic and entertainment venue.

“I saw my wife here for the first time ever many moons ago, I want to create that for the next generation to come, and they will be able to have great opportunities that their children and great-grandchildren are for generations to come to enjoy this area

Webb county commissioners expect to finish this vision by late 2021.



