Friday, March 13, 2020 — According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, ” HCSO will be suspending all visitation of inmates at our jail effective tomorrow. These measures are only being taken as a precaution and to comply with TCJS plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. We like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our residents. “

Friday, March 13, 2020 — The City of McAllen announced that it has asked some city employees who recently traveled abroad to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

Friday, March 13, 2020 — President Trump declares a National State of Emergency in order to free up $50 Billion in Aid for states to combat the Coronavirus spread.

– $50 billion made available to combat virus

– States to establish emergency centers

– Hospitals to prepare for Coronavirus patients

– Expands powers of HHS Secretary

Friday, March 13, 2020 — Governor Greg Abbott declares State of Disaster for all Texas counties.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 — World Health Organization characterizes COVID-19 as a pandemic. Click here to read more.

Monday, March 9, 2020 — As part of his ongoing effort to be prepared for any contingency related to the coronavirus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez met with 18 area mayors or their representatives on Monday to share the county’s state of preparedness. Click here to read more.

Thursday, March 5, 2020 — Although the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low in this region, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Thursday that he wants to move in a cautious manner and assure that all resources are available to prepare for any potential outbreak. In response to reports of a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, Judge Cortez announced that the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management and the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department are moving to a Level 3 BIO Emergency Operations Status. Click here to read more.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 —The non-elected heads of most major Hidalgo County departments were asked by County Judge Richard F. Cortez on Tuesday to review and update their agency’s emergency management plans to prepare for all contingencies related to any possible future spread of coronavirus into the region. Click here to read more.