In Laredo, A Woman Was Arrested In A Human Smuggling Case.

DPS Troopers Arrested 29-Year-Old Tiffany Lizeth Turrubiates After They Attempted To Conduct A Traffic Stop By Cielito Lindo And Everton Drive.

An Investigation Revealed Inside The Vehicle, There Were Three Undocumented Immigrants. Turrubiates Is Now Facing Charges Of Unlawful Transport Of People For Personal Gain.