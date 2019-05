Laredo, Texas — A woman is arrested after receiving a bonus check.

Daniela Campos Morales is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury.

According to the victim, All employees at the business were given bonus money. Campos Morales threw the envelope with bonus money at her and then assaulted her. Laredo Police say the victim had injuries on her face consistent with her statement.

Morales Campos remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at $3,000.