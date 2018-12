Laredo Woman Arrested After Argument Escalates

In Laredo, authorities arrest a woman after an argument escalates.

25-year-old Sylvia Valeria Lerma was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say they responded to an assault call at 3200 Munoz Street. The report states an argument escalated between the victim and suspect when Lerma threw a metal object striking the man in his hand. The object was recovered and taken in for evidence.