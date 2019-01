Laredo Welcomes First 2019 Baby

The first 2019 Laredo baby was born at 12:26 this morning.

Serena Jade Gallegos is 19 inches and weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Her proud parents are Jennyfer Cardenas and Pete Gallegos III.

“It’s just amazing that we are going to celebrate a new year and the birthday of my daughter now it’s just amazing.”

For being the 2019 baby, Serena received a baby stroller, car seat and clothes on behalf of the Doctors Hospital auxiliary volunteers.