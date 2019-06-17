The Ruth B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center is preparing for its annual camp for children with special needs.

Many projects are prepared such as games, arts and crafts and activities that will help children improve their social skills.

“We are giving this time to the parents to go ahead and have these two days that the camp will take place July 10 and 11 Wednesday and Thursday. The parents can bring children from 9 to 5 pm.”

The summer camp is free of charge thanks to funds from the South Texas Development Council. If you are interested in participating, you must register this Wednesday from 1 to 7 pm. There are limited spots available. For more information, call 722-2431 or visit 1220 Malinche Avenue.