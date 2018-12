Laredo Police Search For Theft Suspect

Police are on the search of a suspect who’s facing multiple charges.

John Paul Iruegas has several warrants for his arrest for auto theft, theft of property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Iruegas is 6 feet tall, weighs around 270 pounds. He was last seen on Price street. If you recognize him, you are asked to contact Laredo Police at (956) 727-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.