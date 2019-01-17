Laredo Police Search For 25-Year-Old Accused Of Theft

Laredoans, your help is needed by Crime Stoppers to locate this week’s most wanted suspect.

25-year-old David Orozco is wanted on charges of theft. Orozco is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is the 3900 block of Bear Claw Lane.

“This subject entered a local business and took several items of value. The subject then fled the location without making an attempt to pay for these items.”

If you have any information regarding Orozco’s whereabouts, report it to Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. Remember, all calls will remain anonymous.