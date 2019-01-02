Laredo Police Release Stray Bullet Report
The Laredo Police Department received four different reports involving stray bullets during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Authorities say three homes and one vehicle were affected. Luckily, nobody was injured in these cases but police have a message for upcoming holiday festivities.
“These laws are in place just to prevent property damage and preventing anybody from getting seriously hurt.”
Laredo PD says they are also working on a report involving DWI arrests during this holiday season.