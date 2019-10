Laredo police are investigating an internet site containing intimate pictures

This forum contains several images …And Laredo police are reminding the community to avoid “Sexting” as it may constitute child pornography. Police are asking parents to speak to their children about the risks of sharing intimate images, adding this also affects adults.

If you have been affected by this site, you are asked to report it to the Laredo police by calling 795-2800. All calls will remain anonymous.