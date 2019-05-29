Laredo, Texas — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a local park.

The incident was reported yesterday at about 6:42 pm at the 400 block of North Stone Avenue. At the scene, police found an 18-year-old victim by the trails of Slaughter Park. The fire department reported the victim sustained stab wounds to the right and left side of the neck. The victim was alert but suffered a significant amount of blood loss.

“For now we have a very general description based on eyewitness accounts of a young couple. One individual who is identified as obese but young and in the company of a female who is also very young.”

The victim is currently in San Antonio in stable condition. Police say there is no indication that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-8277. All calls will remain anonymous.