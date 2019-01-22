Laredo Officials Propose Bulkhead Wall

During a press conference Tuesday, Laredo officials say they are proposing to build something similar to a physical border wall.

The alternative would be a bulkhead wall. They say this is a compromise if the president wants something physically built.

“It enhances the area. Also serves for flood protection and erosion protection as well and it is also a source of economic development more development along the river’s edge.”

Saenz says the wall would stretch 12 miles, starting from Chacon Creek and ending in Manadas Creek. As for how tall this wall would be, they are still figuring that out.

“It has to be all very carefully studied of course, on environmentally sensitive areas but this is a master plan concept.”

Rotnofky says this project would also allow Border Patrol access for security.

And while this discussion continues, officials say they would fund this wall with federal funds, the price tag is still in the works.

Those who care about the environment feel this is a creative solution, however, they say there is still work to be done.

“All of the hydrology studies and the cost estimate studies all of these kinds of things that would have to be done because when you are talking about the river mega you are talking about an ecology sensitive area you are talking but the wildlife corridor.”

This project is still in the preliminary designing phase and Washington would have to approve it.