Laredo Man Wanted For Unauthorized Use Of A Vehicle

Laredo Police need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

34-year-old Ricardo Ramos is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. His last known address is the 2300 block of East Locust Street. Ramos is wanted for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“The incident was reported back on November 29 where the individual, actually the victim gave him a ride they made a stop and during this stop the suspect took the vehicle without authorization.”

If you have any information regarding Ramos’ whereabouts, call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800. All calls will remain anonymous.