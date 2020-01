Laredo, Texas– Police are asking the public for their help in locating a man wanted for sexual assault.

32-year-old Jesse Ramiro Gonzalez is also facing charges for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on September 19th last year.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts may make an anonymous call Laredo Crimestoppers hotline at 727-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.