Laredo Man Wanted For Multiple Robberies

Laredo Police need your help locating a suspect with four robbery charges.

James Moreno is accused of several incidents. The most recent one took place on December 14 on 1700 block of San Bernardo. Lead investigator Emmanuel Diaz says the suspect has a history of entering private properties. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.