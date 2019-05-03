A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

The incident was reported in September 2017. Texas A&M International University police met with a mother who said her daughter outcried to having a sexual relationship with her music teacher identified as Ruben Guillermo Ulloa.

The report states that in 2016, Ulloa and the victim would meet for private lessons.

A forensic interview revealed Ulloa and the victim had sexual intercourse on several occasions inside his truck when she was 14 years old.