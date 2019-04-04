After deliberating for three hours, a jury found Edgar Mario Moreno guilty on all four charges.



The victim, in this case, testified that she trusted Moreno believing they were friends. Adding that in April 2016, she was asleep when she suddenly felt her mouth open and Moreno’s breath on her. When she tried turning around, she says Moreno pinned her down and placed his hand under her dress and bra, she then pretended to be asleep hoping he would stop.



An investigator with the Laredo Police Department testified he was in charge of taking photographs and the only piece of evidence collected was an undergarment. Three months after the incident happened, he said he referred the victim to the children’s advocacy center for counseling.



Moreno has denied all the allegations the victim has made against him. He received 10 years in prison for Sexual Assault of a child, five years for indecency with a child and five years probation for another indecency with a child charge. His sentence will run concurrently. Moreno will be deported after being behind bars for 15 years.