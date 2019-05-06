A Laredo man is behind bars after he allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend.



Alexander Ivan Villarreal was arrested after a woman called police and said he was on top of her roof. According to the victim, she heard noises outside her house and when she looked up she saw Villarreal climbing up the roof. Once on top, he allegedly laid down while the victim called authorities. She adds this isn’t t the first time Villarreal does something similar.

He was arrested and remains behind bars with a bond set at 50-thousand dollars.