In Laredo, a man lands in jail after attempting to kidnap a woman.

Joaquin Montemayor arrived at the 600 block of Garfield Street to pick up his truck, that’s when the situation escalated.



When police arrived, they saw a witness pointing and yelling that Montemayor was driving off in a GMC Sierra.



“While the victim was pulling out the vehicle from the driveway, Joaquin actually got inside the passenger side and told the victim to leave with him. When the victim refused to leave, Joaquin brandished a firearm and told the victim again,’let’s leave together.'”



The woman was able to visually signal her father that she was in danger. The victim’s dad then opened the car door, allowing her to escape.



“The father got into a brief struggle with Joaquin and ultimately Joaquin was able to get away, getting into the driver’s side of the vehicle and take off while the officers were arriving at the scene and eventually executing the traffic stop.”



Montemayor was arrested at the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue. He remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail without a bond.



Police say they did not find the firearm. However, he was still charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.