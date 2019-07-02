A Laredo man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman several times.

Jose Casarez III is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities state the woman was walking down the 2600 block of Pecan Street when Casarez went up to her and asked her for money. Moments later the discussion escalated and she walked away. She then heard footsteps behind her. When she turned, Casarez stabbed her three times. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was given a 100-thousand dollar bond and is currently at the Webb County Jail.