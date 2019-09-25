A man is arrested for assaulting his wife. Martin Salvador Licea Rosales is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury in a case of family violence.

According to the police report, the alleged victim and Rosales were in an argument when it quickly escalated.

It states Rosales hit the victim several times in the face with a closed fist and an object. Officials found the victim had injuries consistent with her report.

Rosales remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail on a 20 thousand dollar bond.