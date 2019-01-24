Laredo Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Woman

A woman lived moments of terror after police say a man threatened her with a knife.

The incident was reported at the 1100 block of Laredo Street. At the scene, authorities found a woman who said 27-year-old Jordan Nathaniel Burson was inside a residence armed with a knife.

“From there they began speaking with the victim and the victim stated that the subject Burson had taken out a knife, pointed it to her direction and stated he wanted to kill her. From there they confirmed with Burson who actually admitted to everything the victim stated true.”

Luckily, nobody was hurt in this incident. Police say Burson complied with them and was taken to the Laredo Police Department where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say if you ever find yourself in a situation like this, take the following measures.

“First and foremost dial 911, to ask for emergency assistance immediately that way officers know to respond with a high sense of urgency. Be as descriptive as possible but also set a barrier between you and the suspect.”