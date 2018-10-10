Laredo Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Partner Multiple Times

A man in Laredo is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his partner.
Mark Delgado was arrested after authorities were called to the 1400 block of Hillside Street. A woman told police Delgado physically assaulted her numerous times. The police report indicates he is facing a charge of continuous assault of family violence.

Related Post

Laredo Police Need Help Locating 28-Year-Old Missi...
Laredo Shooter Identified as Maurice Jerome Holmes
Man On Trial For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 8-Year-Ol...
Laredo Border Patrol seize over 400 pounds of mari...