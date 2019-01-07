Laredo Man Arrested After Driving Under The Influence Of K2

Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man for driving under the influence of a powerful narcotic.

According to Webb County authorities, a concerned citizen reported a reckless driver by Loop 20 and Highway 59. At the scene, deputies attempted to stop the driver. He later confessed he was under the influence of K2.

“When you have the effects of the chemical that they spray on this plant substance, it’s a very dangerous drug. You just don’t know what you are doing when you smoke that K2.”

Sheriff Cuellar says, fortunately, nobody was hurt in this case.