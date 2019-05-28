Laredo, Texas — A man is arrested for allegedly running over his partner.

Mario Guadalupe Garza is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence. The case was reported in January 2018 when police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 100 block of Balboa Street. At the scene, police found a woman who stated that the previous night, she and her partner had gotten into an argument.

“Her domestic partner identified as Garza had assaulted her and then subsequently ran her over with his vehicle. According to the victim, they had been arguing through the night ending in the assault and the aggravated assault.”

Garza remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at $30,000.