Laredo Texas — A man is arrested after police say he hit a person with a frying pan.

The incident was reported at the 2300 block of Chacon Street. At the scene, officers found a man unconscious with blood around his mouth. The investigation revealed Jesus Castañeda Jr. hit the victim in the head with a cooking pan after an argument.

Castañeda remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.