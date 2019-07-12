Laredo, Texas– A man is arrested for allegedly making fraudulent transactions over the course of 11 months.

Alberto Lopez-Puente is facing charges of theft of property after a loss prevention officer reported that an employee along with an accomplice, identified as Lopez-Puente, managed to steal more than 90-thousand dollars worth of material by initiating fake returns for items purchased.

Lopez-Puente remains behind bars with a bond set at $100,000. The employee has not been arrested in this case.