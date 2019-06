Laredo, Texas– A man is arrested for allegedly impregnating a minor.

The incident was reported in December 2018 when a mother told police her 13-year-old daughter was pregnant and a known man identified as 24-year-old Francisco Javier Escamilla was the father.

He faces charges of aggravated Sexual Assault with a child and remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.