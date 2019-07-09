A man is arrested for allegedly using the credit card of a company he worked for.

Jesus Gertrudis Castañon Jr. is facing two charges of debit/credit card abuse after a person reported that he used the business card on several occasions after leaving the company. An investigation revealed Castañon Jr. used the card a total of 84 times between October 2018 and February 2019, adding to a total of $4,150 worth of cash advances and over 76 dollars in gasoline.

He remains behind bars with a bond set at $20,000.