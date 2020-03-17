The city of Laredo along with Webb county officials issued an emergency declaration as well as other restrictions.

This declaration will allow them to receive funding at the state and federal level. Mayor Pete Saenz also issued a few restrictions for the public.

“As per recommendation from our health department, our leaders in the community CDC, any gatherings of fifty or more people are prohibited from this point on…”

Anyone caught violating this order will receive a fine. This order is in effect until further notice from the city of Laredo.



Laredo Issues Disaster Declaration

Laredo Issues Disaster Declaration