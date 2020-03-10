Laredo, Texas– Police are releasing new numbers in regard to fatal accidents reported this year.

As of today, police have reported four fatal accidents. Last year, they closed the year with 12 fatal motor vehicle accidents.

“We have 30 percent of the fatal accidents reported this year in comparison to last year. Two of those fatal accidents did involve motorcyclists who did not have the proper use of the helmet” and that is why Laredo police are encouraging the community to take the following safety steps in an effort to reduce the number of accidents.

“Also, another thing, in motor vehicles is to reduce the speed and always wear the seatbelt as they are factors in a fatal accident”

The texas department of transportation says that using the seatbelt can greatly reduce the chances of a fatality

“Seatbelts save lives. You have a 45 percent chance of surviving a crash if you wear a seatbelt. Every ride, every ride, front seat, and back seat”

TxDOT also reminds the community that minors should always be strapped in a child’s car seat.

Police and TxDOT say they will continue working on educational events to reduce the number of fatal accidents.



Laredo Police Release New Fatal Accident Statistics For This Year

Laredo Police Release New Fatal Accident Statistics For This Year