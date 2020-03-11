Laredo Schools Continue Disinfection Protocols Throughout Spring Break

Laredo independent school district says they will continue to disinfect their classrooms during spring break.

Officials say they clean and disinfect their classrooms on a daily basis and thanks to the help of technology, they are able to make sure their cleaning is at 100%.

“That label gives me the name the type of room I’m going into and it gives me a checklist of the things I have t do and what items need to be disinfected …….”

LISD asks parents that if your child feels sick, for you to take them to the doctor and suggest having your child receive the flu shot.

