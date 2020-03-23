Laredo Confirms Another Case of Coronavirus Totaling 4

Laredo, Texas– The fourth patient had direct contact with Webb county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. This fourth confirmed case is also an employee with United Independent School District.

A representative from the school district and the health department have already made contact with students and administrators over these developments. Health officials say one of the confirmed patients was taken to the hospital for respiratory symptoms and was released that same day. As of now, all four patients remain in quarantine,

“Before we lift the quarantine, they have to reach the fourteen days, we will test them twice and both tests have to be negative before we release them”

The city is facing another serious issue aside from the virus

“We are seeing too many places where there are too many people, we have to be very clear that this is a very serious matter”

Laredo officials recently asked the community to not leave their home unless necessary and to avoid gathering in groups larger than ten

Officials are working with Laredo police to enforce these restrictions and cite those not obeying these emergency measures.



