A Border Patrol agent was arrested Sunday morning following a domestic dispute at a home in south Laredo.

31-year-old Hector Guerrero is facing charges of assault by impeding breath or circulation. Laredo Border Patrol confirmed his arrest and stated he was off-duty when the arrest happened.

More details on this case have not been released. This is the second border patrol agent arrested this year.

In April, Rudy Mora was arrested and charged with intoxication assault after he crashed into a vehicle and fled the scene. He then crashed into two motorcyclists leaving them with serious injuries. Mora was also off-duty when the incident happened.

Guerrero is free from the Webb County Jail on a 25-thousand dollar bond. Border Patrol could not comment on the ongoing investigations.